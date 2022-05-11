Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district

An measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Wednesday morning, the Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the had a depth of five kilometres at 20 kilometres northeast of Pithoragarh.

" of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 11-05-2022, 10:03:09 IST, Lat: 29.73 & Long: 80.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 20 km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," NCS said in a tweet.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)