Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits North of Pangin in Arunachal

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh on Friday at 9.51 pm, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The Earthquake was felt at 21:51 hours at 1174 km kilometres North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh.
"An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred around 21:51 hours at 1174 km North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.
