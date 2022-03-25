Birbhum killings: CBI files cases, to begin probe on Saturday

-
ALSO READ
Birbhum killings: Calcutta HC reserves order in a suo motu petition
CBI takes over case of Birbhum killings following Calcutta HC order
Left Front takes out rally in Bengal's Birbhum to protest 'mass murder'
Bengal killings: TMC Rampurhat-1 block president Anarul Hossain arrested
BJP's fact-finding committee visits Birbhum, assures help to kin of victims
-
The CBI on Friday filed cases in connection with the killing of eight people in West Bengal's Birbhum district, shortly after the Calcutta High Court directed the central probe agency to take over investigation into the case, a senior official said.
A team of CBI officials from Kolkata will on Friday night reach Bogtui village, where miscreants had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire, killing at least eight people including women and children, and begin its probe on Saturday, he told PTI.
The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the case from the state police and submit a progress report before it on the next date of hearing.
Earlier in the day, a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) unit of the CBI visited the site of crime to collect evidence.
"We cannot say much right now. We are here to collect samples as part of our investigation," a member of the CFSL team said.
Meanwhile, arrested TMC leader and former Rampurhat block-1 president Anarul Hossain claimed that he had surrendered before police.
"I surrendered before the police after 'didi' (TMC chief Mamata Banerjee) instructed me to do so," Hossain said while he was being taken to a court here.
Police had Friday said Hossain was arrested from outside a hotel near Tarapith, hours after Banerjee had directed the force to nab the TMC leader in connection with the killings.
Police officers had earlier visited Hossain's residence to apprehend him, but he was not present in the house at that time.
He has been remanded to 14 days' police custody.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU