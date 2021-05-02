EC moves SC against Madras HC observations on surge in Covid-19 cases

The (EC) moved the on Saturday against some critical observations made by the Madras High Court, holding the poll panel responsible for a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The had observed that the responsible EC officials should probably be tried on murder charges for their failure to ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols during the election process in four states ana a Union Territory.

The poll panel's appeal against the high court's refusal to entertain its petition opposing the critical remarks will be heard by a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday.

"We have filed an appeal against the high court orders," the counsel for the EC, Amit Sharma, told PTI.

