Phase 3 vaccination: Over 80,000 of 18-44 age group inoculated on Day 1

As many as 84,599 beneficiaries of 18-44 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.
Registration for the newly eligible age group commenced on April 28. The total vaccination across the country, including frontline workers, and those above the age of 45 has crossed the 15.66 crore mark.
Over 16 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm on Saturday. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,66,37,825.
Those vaccinated include 94,28,060 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose, 62,64,919 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,26,39,303 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 68,77,807 FLWs (2nd dose), and 84,599 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose).
5,32,80,782 people between the ages of 45 to 60 have received the first dose, while 40,08,078 have received the second. 5,26,13,700 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,14,40,577 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).
A total of 16,48,192 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the 106th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.
As per the union health ministry, the Central government, along with states and union territories through a 'Whole of Government' approach has embarked on a five-point strategy for prevention, containment, and management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country - Test, Track, Treat COVID Appropriate Behaviour and vaccination.
The Central Government has advised states and union territories to set up Help Desks with the aid of Volunteer Groups, NGOs, and CSOs, which can support in the management of patients admitted in the hospital effectively and facilitate better interaction between hospital staff and patients' attendants.
