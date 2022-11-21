JUST IN
Google adds new Material You toggle design to Docs, Sheets, Slides
Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official
Apple's latest watchOS 9 update brings proper battery-saving mode
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Elon Musk's upheaval
Twitter's mass exodus of employees under Musk spurs fear site will decay
Most of BSNL's 125,000 new 4G towers to come up in rural areas
Apple Watch can help detect silent heart abnormalities, reveals study
FakeCatcher: Know everything about Intel's real-time deepfake detector tech
Reliance Jio announces rollout of 'True 5G' service in Delhi, NCR cities
Samsung's affordable Galaxy A14 5G may feature Exynos 1330 processor
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Microsoft's virtual keyboard app 'SwiftKey' returns on iOS: Report
Google Workspace introduces conversation summaries in Spaces Chats
Business Standard

Microsoft introduces 'sign language view' feature in Teams for deaf users

When sign language view is enabled, designated signers remain visible on the centre stage as long as their video is activated

Topics
Microsoft | Hearing loss | Microsoft Corporation

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has introduced "sign language view", a new meeting experience in Teams that will assist signers - people who are deaf/hard of hearing, interpreters, and others who use sign language.

Sign language view will provide a more predictable, static meeting experience that will allow users to prioritise up to two other signers' video streams for placement on centre stage.

"When sign language view is enabled, the prioritised video streams appear at the right aspect ratio and at the highest available quality. You can enable sign language view either on the fly during a meeting or as a setting that persists across all your calls," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

When sign language view is enabled, designated signers remain visible on the centre stage as long as their video is activated.

Other participants can also be pinned or highlighted without encroaching on the signers' space, according to the blogpost.

The company also made preferences "sticky", which means there will be no more fiddling with features and views when a user joins a meeting.

The sign language view and accessibility pane are currently available only through a Public Preview available on a user-by-user basis, the blogpost added.

The tech giant will roll out to all commercial and government customers in the "coming weeks".

To enable sign language view across meetings by default, in Microsoft Teams, go to Settings and more, then select Settings > Accessibility and then turn on Sign Language.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 08:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU