Hyderabad well placed to become hub for 3D printing industry: K T Rama Rao

-
ALSO READ
Telangana attracts over Rs 2.5 trn investments in 8 years: KT Rama Rao
KT Rama Rao reacts to PM Modi's 'dynastic misrule' jibe, BJP hits back
'Every Indian has debt of Rs 1.25 lakh': KTR reacts to FM's Telangana jibe
Telangana, Centre in war of words on Twitter over medical colleges
KCR to lay foundation stone for Hyderabad Airport Express Metro on Dec 9
-
Hyderabad is uniquely positioned to emerge as a hub for the 3D printing industry with the presence of the relevant ecosystem and the state government's push to emerging technologies, Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said on Friday.
He was speaking at the inauguration of AMTECH Expo, which is said to be the largest additive manufacturing expo in the country.
Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is a process that is used to create a physical object by layering materials one by one based on a digital model. Unlike subtractive manufacturing that creates its final product by cutting away from a block of material, additive manufacturing adds parts to form a product.
Rama Rao spoke about the presence of aerospace, defence ecosystem and the medical devices industry in the state.
It's time that the country occupies the larger share of the 3D printing industry that is expected to grow to almost USD 65 billion by 2026, he said.
"With NCAM (National Centre for Additive Manufacturing) based in Hyderabad and the initiatives being undertaken and with the kind of ecosystem that is present here, I am sure that it would further accelerate our vision to establish, not only our state, but our country as a globally recognised destination in 3D printing technology," he said.
Telangana government has undertaken several projects that leverage emerging technologies, he said, also highlighting the state government's efforts to promote innovation and startups in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 20:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU