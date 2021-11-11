ECA aspirants can register for preferred course, college till Nov 12: DU

-
ALSO READ
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
DU admissions to start online from Monday under first cut-off list
Bengal education minister meets VCs on admission in undergraduate courses
DU admissions: Over 30,000 applications were received on opening day
Dellhi University: Over 13,000 secure admission under second cut-off list
-
Delhi University's ECA aspirants have time till November 12 to register for their preferred course and college, according to the varsity.
The university had released a centralised extra-curricular activities (ECA) merit list of eligible candidates for each category/sub category with ranks for undergraduate admissions.
"The dashboard of eligible candidates as per centralized ECA merit list on the University UG admission portal will be open for registering their preferences for the allotment of programme and college from Wednesday, November 10 to Friday, November 12," the university said on the admission portal.
"All eligible candidates are informed that no further chance for registering their preferences for allotment of college and programme will be given after Wednesday, 12th November, 2021 (11.59 pm)," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU