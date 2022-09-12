ED allows crypto exchange WazirX to use frozen bank accounts after raids

-
ALSO READ
ED inquiry on CoinSwitch not linked to money laundering under PMLA: CEO
ED now raids CoinSwitch Kuber, firm says engaging with all stakeholders
CoinSwitch appoints former Myntra VP as head of crypto engineering
CoinSwitch launches $10 mn fund to support start-ups, blockchain tech
London-based crypto lender Nexo plans to buy fellow lender Vauld
-
Crypto exchange WazirX on Monday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has allowed it to use its bank accounts after it cooperated with the investigators by providing them all the necessary details, information and documents of the alleged accused companies who used the WazirX platform.
The company said in a statement that due to the active cooperation extended by WazirX and active anti-money laundering (AML) checks that led to the blocking of suspicious accounts, "ED has unfreezed the bank accounts of WazirX".
"WazirX is now in a position to continue its banking operations as usual," said the crypto exchange.
Last month, ED sleuths raided WazirX's parent company Zanmai Lab. It searched the premises and froze its bank assets worth Rs 64.67 crore "for assisting accused instant loan App companies in laundering of fraud money via purchase and transfer of virtual crypto assets".
The ED has been conducting an investigation of 16 fintech companies and Instant loan apps, some of them happened to use WazirX platform.
The company clarified that it has no association with any of the alleged accused fintech and instant loan app entities which appear to be the subject of ED investigation and "is carrying out the KYC/AML checks despite having no legal obligation to do so".
"WazirX is like any other intermediary whose platform may have been misused. After an in-depth internal investigation, WazirX noticed that most of the users whose information was sought by ED were already identified as suspicious by WazirX internally and were already blocked in 2020-2021," said the company.
WazirX is India's largest crypto exchange and has over 12 million users.
Several crypto exchanges are under the ED radar for their alleged involvement in money laundering of around Rs 10 billion.
Late last month, crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber's CEO Ashish Singhal said that the company fully cooperated with the ED officials in Bengaluru, after reports surfaced that ED raided its premises over alleged money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
Singhal said that the company's engagement with the ED was not related to any money laundering inquiry.
"Enforcement Directorate-Bengaluru has been engaged with us with respect to functioning of our crypto platforms/exchanges. We are fully cooperating with them," he had said in a tweet thread.
ED recently froze crypto lending platform Vauld's bank assets worth Rs 370 crore over its "predatory lending practices".
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 12:58 IST