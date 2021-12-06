Enforcement Directorate summons Jacqueline Fernandez again in PMLA case

-
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 30-cr worth Noida plots of Unitech
Sachin Bansal of Flipkart moves Madras High Court challenging ED notice
ED begins questioning Rajasthan CM's brother Agrasen Gehlot in Delhi
Anil Deshmukh in ED custody till Nov 6; NCP, Sena slam his arrest
Money laundering case: ED takes Anil Deshmukh for medical examination
-
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with a case of prevention of money laundering involving multi millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
She was asked to appear before the ED team in Delhi. Earlier also, the ED on two occasions have recorded the statement of the actress.
On Sunday, Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at the Mumbai Airport when she was about to catch a flight for Delhi. Her LOC (look out circular) was recently opened at the request of the ED. The probe agency fears that she might flee abroad. On Sunday, Jacqueline was questioned for hours at the Mumbai airport, after which she was allowed to go.
Jacqueline Fernandez has been asked to join the probe on December 8. An elite team of the probe will record her statement in Delhi.
The ED had on Saturday filed a charge sheet of 7,000 pages against Sukesh and seven others. Jacqueline is so far a witness in the case along with other Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi.
Taking cognisance of the charge sheet soon after it was filed, the court asked the probe agency to supply copies to all the accused.
The next date of hearing in the court is December 13. The ED officials are tight-lipped over the matter. They only said that after questioning, they will decide the future course of action.
Sources have suggested that after Jacqueline, Nora will once be called again to join the probe.
--IANS
atk/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU