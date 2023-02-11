JUST IN
Special Task Force to be formed to check paper leaks in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Gehlot said, "Paper leaks were reported from other states as well. This is a very serious issue and the state government is very serious about it"

Topics
Question paper leak | rajasthan | Ashok Gehlot

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that a special task force (STF) will be formed under the Special Operations Group (SOG) to curb paper leaks which have been a point of clash in the state.

The Rajasthan second grade teacher recruitment exam paper was leaked in December 2022 after which the test was cancelled. More than 50 people, including candidates, have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the paper leak. In the past three years, as many as eight cases of paper leak have been reported from across Rajasthan.

Gehlot said, "Paper leaks were reported from other states as well. This is a very serious issue and the state government is very serious about it."

He also announced that there will be no one-time fee for competitive exams.

During the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly, the opposition has been cornering the ruling Congress over rampant paper leaks in the state.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Kirodi Lal Meena, has been demanding a CBI probe into the paper leak case, claiming that papers of more than 16 recruitment examinations have been leaked in Rajasthan.

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 08:37 IST

