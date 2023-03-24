JUST IN
ED attaches Ambience Tower worth over Rs 252 cr in money laundering case
UAPA's objective is to deal with activities against India's integrity: SC
NDMA organises mock drill to test earthquake readiness in Delhi NCR
Legendary singer Asha Bhosale conferred Maharashtra Bhushan award
Bad in law: SC on its 2011 verdicts on membership of banned outfits
Parl panel calls for national portal of all atrocity cases against SCs, STs
Citizen cannot seek a right to stand up in Parliament: Supreme Court
Government proposes tax relief for REITs and InVITS in Finance Bill 2023
Godhra train burning: SC to hear pleas of Gujarat govt, convicts on Apr 10
Out of 56 mn kids, 4.3 mn found malnourished by Poshan Tracker in Feb: WCD
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UAPA's objective is to deal with activities against India's integrity: SC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ED attaches Ambience Tower worth over Rs 252 cr in money laundering case

Delhi-based Ambience Tower belongs to Ambience Towers Pvt. Ltd, a company of Ambience Group, promoted by Raj Singh Gehlot, the ED said

Topics
money laundering case | Money laundering  | Enforcement Directorate

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Enforcement Directorate
The ED filed two prosecution complaints in the present case before Patiala House Courts

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached Ambience Tower, a multi-storey commercial complex worth Rs 252.17 crore in Shalimar Bagh in the national capital in connection with a money laundering case.

Delhi-based Ambience Tower belongs to Ambience Towers Pvt. Ltd, a company of Ambience Group, promoted by Raj Singh Gehlot, the ED said.

Acting on an FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu and Kashmir under the Provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, and Prevention of Corruption Samvat Act, the ED initiated investigation.

The ED learnt that Aman Hospitality Pvt. Ltd through its promoter director Gehlot was sanctioned Term Loan facility of Rs 810 crore by a Consortium of Banks led by J&K Bank to part finance its hotel project in Shahdara, Delhi. However, the loan amount later turned into an NPA," the agency said.

Besides, Gehlot had diverted loan funds and layered the same through a web of bank accounts belonging to his relatives and Ambience Group companies. In addition to diversion of funds, it was also found that Gehlot had diverted materials to the other project sites of Ambience Group, it added.

Gehlot was arrested on July 28, 2021. His wife, Sheela Gehlot and other directors of Ambience Group Companies namely Amit Gehlot, Shamsher Singh and Pawan Singh were named as accused in the chargesheets filed by the ED.

The ED filed two prosecution complaints in the present case before Patiala House Courts.

Earlier, the ED had attached movable/immovable properties worth Rs 20.20 crore belonging to Raj Singh Gehlot, his family members and Ambience Group Companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on money laundering case

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 22:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU