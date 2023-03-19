JUST IN
4 Assam Civil Service officers suspended for MPLAD fund 'irregularities'
ED files caveat in SC on K Kavitha's plea challenging summons against her
Top headlines: UBS eyes Credit Suisse takeover, Amritpal declared fugitive
UP to include millets in midday meals in schools, says agriculture minister
Latest news LIVE: Amritpal's bodyguard arrested in Jalandhar, says report
Women's police hostels to be constructed in Tamil Nadu soon: CM Stalin
Will challenge NGT order: Kochi Mayor on Rs 100 cr compensation imposed
Parl panel suggests analysing feasibility of variable speed limits on NHs
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh declared fugitive: Jalandhar Police
Rs 900 cr sanctioned for holistic development of agriculture sector in J&K
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Amritpal Singh crackdown: Strict vigil at Himachal Pradesh-Punjab borders
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ED attaches assets worth Rs 5.21 cr in Bangalore mining case: Official

According to the officials, the assets attached are in the form of six immovable properties owned by the accused

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Bangalore | Illegal mining case

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s Bengaluru Zonal Office has attached assets worth Rs 5.21 crore belonging to Mineral Enterprises Ltd and its officials in a case related to illegal mining, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the assets attached are in the form of six immovable properties owned by the accused.

The ED initiated investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, on the basis of an FIR registered by the Special Investigation Team, and Karnataka Lokayukta, Bengaluru.

Mineral Enterprises Ltd, unknown government employees and other unknown persons will be probed under various sections of Mines and Minerals Development Regulation Act, and Prevention of Corruption Act, on the basis of directions issued by the Supreme Court.

"The case pertains to trading of illegally mined iron ore by various traders. During investigation under PMLA, it has been noticed that iron ore has been illegally mined, transported and traded without valid permits which caused loss to the exchequer. It has also been noticed that the source of such illegal iron ore are two mines owned by S.B Minerals having partners - BP Anand Kumar, Panduranga Singh and Gopal Singh, one mine owned by Mrs Shanthlakshmi and J Mithyleswar and one mine owned by Bharat Mines and Minerals having partners BMM Ispat Ltd and Dinesh Kumar Singhi," the officials said.

Earlier, the Centrally Empowered Committee appointed by the Supreme Court during its survey of mining leases in the state of Karnataka found gross illegalities with respect to these four mines and kept them in C Category and on the basis of its recommendation, the top court had cancelled their licenses.

"Investigation under PMLA has established that the accused have caused wrongful loss to the Government exchequer and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves," said the officials.

Further investigation is under progress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 13:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.