ED cases against opposition candidates up four-fold under NDA government

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court set to review PMLA verdict, reconsider two provisions
Can PMLA really be the go-to legislation to probe financial crimes?
Oppn expresses 'deep apprehension' over SC upholding PMLA amendments
Judgment on plea challenging PMLA provisions 'almost ready', says SC
SC upholds ED's powers under PMLA, says power to arrest not arbitrary
-
The cases filed against opposition leaders have grown four-fold since 2014, under the NDA government. Out of the 121 cases against politicians under Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe currently, 115 or 95 per cent are against Opposition leaders, a report by in Indian Express (IE) showed.
Six out of the 124 cases are against BJP leaders, the report added.
The pattern is similar to that of the CBI. In the last 18 years, over 200 opposition politicians were probed by the CBI. These were nearly 80 per cent of all the CBI cases in the period.
During the NDA-II government, that came into power in 2019, the top three parties in terms of leaders being probed were Congress, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
24 Congress leaders, 19 TMC politicians and 11 NCP politicians are being probed currently.
The rise in cases filed with the ED was attributed to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It was revised in 2005 with new, more stringent rules. Under the new provisions, ED can arrest, attach assets, and make a statement recorded in front of the investigation officer admissible in the court as evidence, IE stated.
Under the current NDA-II government, the report added, at least six family members of the key Congress politicians are under ED lens.
An official told IE that the cases are admitted after proper scrutiny and the chargesheets are being taken cognizance of by the courts.
Out of the 21 cases registered under PMLA, 18 have seen convictions. The official also added that the accused were unable to secure bail because "the courts were not convinced of their innocence".
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 12:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU