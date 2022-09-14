JUST IN
Business Standard

ED conducting searches on some Paytm, PayU premises: Report

The report said Enforcement Directorate are conducting searches in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Kolkata and Lucknow.

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Paytm

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

paytm

Enforcement Directorate was conducting searches on certain premises of One 97 Communications Ltd's Paytm and payment solutions provider PayU, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The report said Enforcement Directorate are conducting searches in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Kolkata and Lucknow. Paytm, the Enforcement Directorate and PayU did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 15:40 IST

