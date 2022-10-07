ED conducts fresh raids at 35 locations in Delhi excise policy case

The ED on Friday launched fresh raids in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, official sources said.

The searches are being carried out at about 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab and some places in Hyderabad, they said.

Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are being searched, the sources said.

The (ED) has conducted more than 103 raids in this case till now and had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit last month in the case.

The case stems from a CBI FIR.

The liquor scheme came under the scanner after the LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

