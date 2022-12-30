JUST IN
CM avoided replying to main issues raised during winter session: Ajit Pawar
India, China congratulate Nepal PM Prachanda, seek better bilateral ties
India to take up affordability of energy, foodgrains issue at G20 strongly
Delhi traders' body claims 30% decline in New Year business amid Covid fear
Additional police personnel, parking at Kartaviya Path to manage footfall
J&K administration ordered probe into recent fire at Civil Secretariat
EAM pitches for India becoming manufacturing hub, $5 trn economy by 2025
Sloganeering angers Mamata, refuses to sit on dais at Railway function
Court convicts former chemical & fertilisers ministry official in PMLA case
Advertiser ought to have freedom for generic comparison with products: HC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CM avoided replying to main issues raised during winter session: Ajit Pawar
icon-arrow-left
Rishabh Pant's brain and spine MRI scan results normal after car accident
Business Standard

ED freezes Rs 42.21 crore in relation to gaming application E-nuggets case

Enforcement Directorate carried out search operation on total 1548 bank accounts involved in cyber crimes and freezed amount of Rs 42.21 crore in case related to Mobile Gamming Application, E-nuggets

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | online gaming

IANS  |  New Delhi 

gaming
Representative Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out search operation on total 1548 bank accounts involved in the cyber crimes and freezed an amount of Rs 42.21 crore (balance lying in these bank accounts) in a case related to the Mobile Gamming Application, E-nuggets.

So far, an amount of Rs 110.76 crore has been frozen or seized by the ED in the case.

The case was registered on the basis of an FIR registered by Park Street Police Station, Kolkata, against Amir Khan and others, based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities, in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Kolkata.

During the investigation, it was found that Amir Khan had launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding public.

After collecting handsome amounts from the public, all of a sudden the withdrawal from the said app was stopped on one pretext or the other.

Thereafter, all data, including profile information, was wiped off from the app servers. Probe revealed that multiple accounts (more than 300) were used to launder money. Proceeds were also used to purchase Crypto currencies.

Amir Khan is currently under the judicial custody.

Earlier, one Romen Agarwal, who was actively involved in inter/intra country transactions, was also arrested in the case by the ED.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

--IANS

atk/uk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 22:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU