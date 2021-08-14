Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: Logs 1,916 new cases, 34 fatalities

: recorded 1,916 new COVID-19 infections and 34 deaths taking the tally to 25,86,885 and 34,496 till date, the Health Department said on Saturday.

A total of 1,866 people got discharged in the last 24 hours taking the number cured of the infection to 25,31,962 so far, said a bulletin.

A total of 1,60,306 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and pushed the cumulative number examined to 3,96,45,946 till date, according to the bulletin.

Six districts of the State saw most of the fresh infections: Coimbatore (223), Chennai (219), Erode (185), Salem (130), Chengalpet (116), Thanjavur (112). Twenty-seven districts reported new cases in double-digits while there were no deaths in 18 districts.

Among the 34 fatalities, 22 died in government hospitals and 12 in private facilities. Six of the deceased had no co-morbidity or pre-existing illness, said the bulletin.

