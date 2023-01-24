JUST IN
UP's progress in last few years has drawn everyone's attention: PM Modi
Off-beaten destinations in India top trending on Airbnb in 2022
Almost 25-30% products sold in India spurious with counterfeiting: Report
Tech-tonic shift: Google reworking terms of mobile app distribution
PM Modi names 21 islands in Andaman and Nicobar after decorated soldiers
Assam to book men under POCSO Act for marrying girls aged less than 14
Construction of pre-fab shelters begins for displaced families in Joshimath
Hit-and-drag case: Delhi court extends custody of five accused by two weeks
SpiceJet offloads passenger for unruly behaviour at Delhi airport
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi MCD Mayoral election postponed over ruckus for second time
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi heads to India amid investment push

Egypt is trying to drum up foreign investment as it tries to manage a dollar shortage that has led to a sharp depreciation of the Egyptian pound

Topics
Egypt | India-Egypt | Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Reuters  |  CAIRO 

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Photo: Twitter/@AlsisiOfficial)
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Photo: Twitter/@AlsisiOfficial)

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi begins a visit to India on Wednesday where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honour at India's Jan. 26 Republic Day.

The trip will include discussions on strengthening economic relations between the two countries and reviewing opportunities for Indian investment in Egypt, a statement from the Egyptian presidency said.

Egypt is trying to drum up foreign investment as it tries to manage a dollar shortage that has led to a sharp depreciation of the Egyptian pound.

Last year it sought help from energy-rich Gulf allies and the International Monetary Fund after the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine exacerbated its underlying challenges.

Cairo has also been seeking to forge political and trade ties beyond its traditional alliances with the United States and European powers, including in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

 

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Christina Fincher)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Egypt

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 15:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.