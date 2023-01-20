JUST IN
Goa govt unanimously resolves asking Centre to withdraw Mhadei DPR
Business Standard

Election Commission orders probe into attacks on Cong bike rally in Tripura

The incident took place hours after the announcement of the Tripura assembly poll schedule on Wednesday

Topics
Tripura | Election Commission | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Election Commission
Photo: Shutterstock

The Election Commission on Thursday ordered an inquiry into attacks on a Congress bike rally in Majlishpur Assembly constituency in West Tripura district, an official said.

The Congress has claimed that 15 party workers and functionaries, including AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar, were injured on Wednesday after a group of "BJP-backed goons" allegedly attacked them during a bike rally at four locations in Jirania sub-division.

The police, however, said the attacks were carried out by unknown miscreants in West Tripura district, and "10 party workers were injured".

The EC has ordered an inquiry into the incident of political violence in Jirania sub-division of West Tripura district reported on January 18," Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.

The commission asked the office of the CEO to get a report from DGP Tripura through Chief Secretary and submit the same by 3 pm on January 20.

I will send the inquiry report to the EC immediately after getting it, he said.

The incident took place hours after the announcement of the Tripura assembly poll schedule on Wednesday.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

The CEO said three FIRs have been lodged with police in connection with the violence in Majlishpur, while eight accused have been arrested so far.

"Fifteen leaders and workers were injured after BJP goons attacked them during a bike rally, and they were admitted to GB Pant Hospital here, a Congress member claimed.

Meanwhile, Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury had on Wednesday said: A Congress bike rally came under attack by a group of unknown people at four places under the Ranir Bazar police station limits. Ten workers were injured and of them, two were admitted to GB Pant Hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 07:45 IST

