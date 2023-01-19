JUST IN
Sarojini Nagar trader bodies urges Amit Shah to take steps to improve roads

Trader associations in Sarojini Nagar here have written to Home Minister Shah, urging him to take steps to improve the condition of roads and other facilities in the area in view of the G20 summit

Topics
Delhi | Amit Shah | G20 summit

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sarojini Nagar market in south Delhi was on December 23, 2021 packed with shoppers as cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 rise in the city. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
File photo of Sarojini Nagar

Trader associations in Sarojini Nagar here have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to take steps to improve the condition of roads and other facilities in the area in view of the upcoming G20 summit.

In a letter, the three main market associations of Sarojini Nagar noted that G20 will attract a lot of foreign and domestic tourism and the Sarojini market remains a hotspot for all tourists from India and abroad as well.

The 18-point demand of the traders' associations include repair of pedestrian paths, installation of sign boards for directions, better parking and removal of unauthorised vendors and hawkers.

The letter was issued by Sarojini Nagar Market Shopkeepers Association, Mini Market Sarojini Nagar Association and Babu Market Association.

"As we all know, the Sarojini Nagar market always remains a hot spot for all tourists from India and abroad as well. However, there are a few areas that we need to work on to improve the market for visitors," the letter read.

Noting that pedestrian paths in the market are in very bad shape, the associations sought its immediate repair and urged that there should be sign boards indicating different amenities like parking, toilets, metro station, and auto stand in the market.

They have also called for the construction of dedicated multilevel parking.

The traders also demanded the removal of unauthorised vendors and hawkers.

They have also demanded the setting up of a selfie point, CCTV cameras and opening of gates of the Babu market

"Overhead cables need to be removed or managed underground as it ruins the beauty of the market and also causes problem to visitors," the letter mentioned.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 23:52 IST

