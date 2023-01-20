India-UAE summit to highlight manufacturing, agritech fields: Organisers

The India- Partnership Summit, which is scheduled to be held here next week, will see comprehensive deliberations on the crucial economic subjects of manufacturing, AgriTech, food processing and fintech, according to an official statement issued by the organisers.

The event. which is to be held on January 24, is being held in cooperation with Dubai Chamber and will be addressed by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry.

One session during the summit is focused on manufacturing and startups, which is pertinent considering Indian start-ups have raised USD 42 billion and added 46 Unicorns in 2021 and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is fuelling the in India.

investors and businessmen have been actively investing and looking at opportunities in and India. The changing regulation in UAE is attracting businesses from across the world not only for trading but also for manufacturing, a statement released by the organisers of the summit said.

According to them, the Golden Visa Scheme, ease of doing business, attractive tax regime, ease of living and several other measures are making UAE a preferred choice for doing business.

Businesses are flowing freely both ways. There are opportunities that need to be unearthed on both sides with entrepreneurs and investors alike, the statement said.

Food security is also gaining utmost importance in the new geo-political environment. As technology is expected to play a key role in fulfilling the need for security and the changing landscape of food habits, importance of agritech and food processing is bound to grow leaps and bounds.

Drones, Biomass, Technological advancements, Al are the names of the game in this industry, the statement said.

