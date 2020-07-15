Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa appointed vice-president of ADB

(pictured), serving election commissioner, who is in line to become Chief Election Commissioner, was made an offer he could not refuse and is expected to be appointed vice-president of the (ADB) after he resigns from the Election Commission.

When contacted, Lavasa said: “I have no information regarding this. The decision will be taken by the bank.”

The appointment was announced by the ADB in a press release issued on Wednesday from its headquarters in Manila, Philippines. ADB appoints a vice-president for a term of three years, which can be extended by another two years. The ADB president heads a management team comprising six vice-presidents.

The Union government has to give its concurrence on all such appointments, so Lavasa’s current appointment has the backing of the government.

Lavasa is succeeding Vice-President Diwakar Gupta, who is in charge of private sector operations, and public-private partnerships. Gupta completes his term on August 31.

Lavasa made headlines during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when he opposed the Election Commission’s decision to exonerate Prime Minister and former BJP president on charges of violating the model code of conduct.

Soon after the elections, three members of the Lavasa family, including his wife, came under the scanner of the income tax department for alleged non-declaration of income and disproportionate assets. His son Abir’s company (Nourish Organic) and Lavasa’s sister Shakuntala Lavasa, a paediatrician, were also served notices. The family members have denied the allegations.

Lavasa joined as Election Commissioner on January 23, 2018. He is a retired IAS officer of Haryana cadre (1980 batch). As joint secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs in 2001-02, he looked after matters pertaining to ADB.