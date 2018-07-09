Elections are testimony that Indian political system is fine: Amartya Sen

on Monday, said the political system of the country is fine and that was testified by elections conducted regularly.

"Our political system is still fine. We have good elections. And in every election we have a good discussion about issues," Sen said.

"Our political system is generative of a democratic choice, I hope we do have a democratic choice," he added without elaborating.

Asked about his comments yesterday that despite being the fastest-growing economy, the country has taken a "quantum jump in the wrong direction" since 2014, Sen said, "I have said whatever I had to say already in that interview".

Earlier at a discussion on 'Healthcare in India; Paradise Regained, the ways and options', Sen talked about the importance of doctor-patient conversation which is an integral part of treatment.

Regretting that the poor in India do not enjoy free healthcare and education facilities like that of China, Sen called for more contribution from the public sector for the crucial segments.

"We could have a win-win situation by pumping in money in health care, in education," he said.

He said in the healthcare sector, things are not as bad as it looks to be but it could be a lot better and there is time.