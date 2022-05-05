From Oct 1, electricity subsidy only for those who opt for it: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
Punjab govt announces 300 units free power every month from July 1
Fertiliser subsidy may go up 55% to record Rs 2.5 trn in FY23: Report
Nearly 70% contribution of auto drivers behind AAP in Delhi : Kejriwal
Delhi government to provide e-Health Cards to Delhiites by next year
-
From October 1, the Delhi government will provide subsidy on electricity to consumers who opt for the scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
The Delhi consumers at present get "zero" power bill up to 200 units of electricity and a subsidy of Rs 800 on consuming 201 to 400 units of power per month.
"The Delhi government will now ask people whether they want to avail subsidy on electricity. From October 1, only those consumers who opt for it will be provided the subsidy," he said during an online briefing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU