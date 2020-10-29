Eli Lilly ready to ship 100,000 doses of Covid drug; waiting for FDA nod

-
ALSO READ
US drugmaker Eli Lilly starts phase 3 trial for Covid-19 antibody treatment
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Chinese-backed hackers targeted Moderna
Coronavirus vaccine update: Chinese vaccine shows promise in animal tests
-
The US government agreed to pay Eli Lilly & Co $375 million for 300,000 vials of its experimental Covid-19 antibody as it undergoes regulatory review for emergency-use authorisation.
The funding from Operation Warp Speed, the White House-led effort to quickly secure Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics, hinges on Lilly’s antibody therapy receiving a green light from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The initial agreement is for delivery over the first two months following an emergency authorisation. The US has the option to purchase an additional 650,000 vials through next June for as much as $812.5 million, according to a Wednesday statement by the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Lilly approached US regulators for an emergency-use authorisation in early October after promising data showed the therapy helped reduce hospitalisations in patients with less-severe cases. The preliminary agreement prices the treatment at $1,250 per 700-milligram dose, or about half the cost of remdesivir, the Gilead Sciences antiviral that’s already approved to treat hospitalised patients. Wall Street had expected a higher price.
Shares of the Indianapolis-based drugmaker fell less than a percent at 9:33 am to $130.86 in New York trading.
If the authorisation is granted, the US has made a commitment that patients will have no out-of-pocket costs tied to the medicine, Lilly said in a statement, though health-care facilities could charge for the product’s intravenous administration. The first vials would go to patients with mild to moderate symptoms. Lilly said it is working with Operation Warp Speed to aid federal and state efforts to create locations where patients can get the treatment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU