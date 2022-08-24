Elon Musk reacts, posts cryptic tweets after whistleblower's bot claim

After a whistleblower claimed that the microblogging platform lied to about bots, the tech billionaire has now reacted to it and shared some cryptic tweets.

On the microblogging site, Musk said that "in case anyone feels like buying a fine whistle..." along with a picture of a whistle.

"So spam prevalence was shared with the board, but the board chose not to disclose that to the publica" he added.

Meanwhile, some users also shared their opinion on the platform about the Musk- saga.

"You tried to spend $44 billion on appa could have done literally anything else with that money and it would be more useful," a user wrote.

"So made an offer to buy Twitter without having had any clue as to what he was buying? Thank you for unveiling yourself on Twitter for everyone to see," another user said.

This week, Twitter's former head of security, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, claimed that the Parag Agrawal-led platform lied about the actual number of bots on its platform and misled federal regulators about users' safety.

According to media reports, Zatko said that Twitter has "major security problems that pose a threat to its own users' personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy".

Zatko, who reported directly to the CEO, was fired by Twitter in January this year over "poor performance".

