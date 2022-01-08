Mumbai reports 20,318 fresh Covid-19 infections, five deaths

-
Mumbai on Saturday reported 20,318 new coronavirus infections, little less than the day before, and five deaths, civic officials said.
The city now has more than one lakh active cases. The caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 8,95,098, while death toll reached 16,399. On Friday, Mumbai had reported 20,971 new cases and six deaths. As many as 71,019 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day which took the total of samples tested so far to 1,41,35,556, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release. Mumbai now has 1,06,037 active cases as 6,003 patients were discharged during the day. The BMC statement also informed that 82 per cent or 16,661 of the patients detected during the day had no symptoms.
Only 1,257 of these patients were hospitalized and 108 of them were put on oxygen, the BMC said. As many as 7,234 or 21.4 percent of 33,803 hospital beds in the city are now occupied. The recovery rate of Mumbai is 86 percent while the caseload doubling period has dipped to 47 days.
