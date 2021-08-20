Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces at Pampore

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Khrew in Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday morning, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Khrew, Pampore area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

