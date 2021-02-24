JUST IN
Covid surge: India reports 13,742 infections, 104 deaths in 24 hours
Business Standard

Encounter breaks out with militants in Kashmir's Anantnag district

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants at Arwani village of Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Friday. Two youth were killed and nearly a dozen others injured as security forces opened firing to chase away stone-pelting protest

An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Shalgul forest area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said.

The gunfight took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara, Anantnag. Police and Army are on the job," police said.

First Published: Wed, February 24 2021. 11:03 IST

