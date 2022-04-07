Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian during security search operation

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Haripora area in South Kashmir's district, police officials said on Thursday.

"Encounter has started at Haripora area of . Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the site where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)