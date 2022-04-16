Encounter underway in J&K's Anantnag, one Army personnel dead

-
ALSO READ
J&K: 3 JeM militants killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag
4 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir
Top Lashkar terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter, says police
US continues to keep North Korea on state sponsors of terrorism list
Security forces kill two terrorists in encounter at Kulgam in Kashmir
-
An Army personnel was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Watnar area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
In the exchange of firing, one army man was killed, the official said.
He said further details were awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU