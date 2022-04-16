Massive blaze at Jharkhand forest, 4 firefighters severely injured

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
Bihar: Railway job aspirants vandalise train in Gaya, set coach on fire
6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi manufacturing factory
No plan to change 'forest cover' definition at present, says govt
Caste certificates to be issued to students within 6 months: Jharkhand CM
-
Four firefighters were critically injured as they were dousing a massive fire that broke out in a forest in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Saturday morning, officials said.
The fire broke out at the Bigha Forest along the Hazaribag-Gaya Road in Chouparan police station area, they said.
The fire ravaged trees spread over six hectares of land, causing huge loss to the department, said Divisional Forest Officer RN Mishra.
A team of firefighters was working on dousing the flames which turned severe around 9 am. Four members of the team were injured during the operations, he said.
The blaze was brought under control after more firefighters were called in from Barhi and Hazaribag, he added.
It is suspected that some miscreants among those who collect mohua flowers from the forest could have set the fire, the officer said.
We have registered a police complaint in this connection, he added.
Earlier this year, similar forest fires were reported from Barhi, Barkagaon and Canary Hill, causing severe damage.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU