Enough capacity to increase Covid-19 tests in Mumbai: Diagnostic labs

Diagnostic labs have enough capacity to handle more samples and said drop in Covid-19 tests in Mumbai is due to the reduction in flights and withdrawal of a government order to test delivery staff each fortnight.
"Laboratories in Mumbai had a stress in early April but have increased their capacities now and hence there are no floor bottlenecks in testing more samples," said Dr A Velumani, founder-chairman of Thyrocare.
"One reason for decline in testing in Mumbai is lock down related reduction in air travel. Since there are fewer passengers it has reduced laboratories' workload," he added.
"We have unutilised capacity and have urged the BMC to resume the rule for fortnightly testing of delivery boys and corporates," said Ameera Shah, managing director of Metropolis Healthcare.
On Monday, BMC commissioner I S Chahal expressed concern over drop in Covid-19 testing in Mumbai and appealed to residents to come forward and test themselves. Chahal issued the appeal as number of daily tests fell from around 44,000 to 28,000 on Sunday.
"Our aggressive testing policy has resulted in reduction of positivity rate. This might have reduced the natural demand for home collection of swabs by our citizens in the last few days," the municipal commissioner said.
The Covid-19 positivity rate in Mumbai fell to single digit and fresh cases too have dropped to below 5,000 each day.
"We need to increase the testing to 40,000 per day, at least, if not more," he added.
Chahal said testing figures fell in last few days from 50,000-plus to 38,000 day before and 28,000 yesterday. "It’s likely to fall further during weekends," he added.
