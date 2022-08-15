JUST IN
Over 5,000 robbed on Delhi streets in first 6 months of 2022, reveals data
Scrolls depicting legacy of freedom fighters displayed on walls of Red Fort
India to hand over Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to Sri Lanka Navy
PM Modi urges all to respect women, support Nari Shakti in I-Day speech
Assam to withdraw 100,000 minor cases: CM Himanta on Independence Day
Boston marks first India Day Parade to celebrate 75th anniversary of I-Day
I-Day 2022: Ambika Soni unfurls national flag at Congress headquarters
Federalism of Constitution must be upheld in financial matters: Kerala CM
Low-intensity earthquake of 2.5 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
On 75 years of Independence, Netaji's daughter demands: Bring Netaji home!
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Over 5,000 robbed on Delhi streets in first 6 months of 2022, reveals data
Business Standard

Bengaluru: Tricolour hoisted at Chamarajpet Idgah amid tight security

The national flag was hoisted for the "first time" at the Idgah Maidan in Chamarajet here, whose ownership had run into controversy

Topics
Bengaluru | Indian flag | National Flag

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign started from August 2022
Representative Image

The national flag was on Monday hoisted for the "first time" at the Idgah Maidan in Chamarajet here, whose ownership had run into controversy.

The event was held under tight security with Rapid Action Force (RAF), City Armed Reserve (CAR), and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons deployed in and around the venue.

With several groups recently announcing that they will hoist the national flag at the Idgah Maidan on Independence Day, the state government had recently decided that a Revenue Department official of the rank of Assistant Commissioner will be hoisting the tricolour.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who had visited Idgah Maidan on Sunday to take stock of the arrangements, had said for 75 years the flag was not hoisted there, and that the state government has now taken a firm decision in this regard.

Assistant Commissioner M G Shivanna hoisted the tricolour, which was attended by Member of Parliament P C Mohan, MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxman B Nimbargi were among those present.

Following the hoisting of the tricolour and the singing of the national anthem, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai '' slogans reverberated in the area.

The public witnessed the event that went on peacefully, which also saw cultural programmes performed by students of Chamarajpet Government School.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city civic body, had recently dismissed the petition filed by the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf for a 'khata' (document which identifies the ownership of a property) in its favour for the communally-sensitive Idgah Maidan, and had declared the Karnataka government's Revenue Department to be the default owner of the land.

Following the BBMP order, several Hindu organisations had announced that they will celebrate Independence Day on the ground.

Also, local Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan too had announced that they will go ahead and hoist the tricolour on the ground.

The decades-old dispute over Idgah Maidan had once again come to fore earlier this year, when some Hindu outfits sought BBMP's permission to hold events at the place.

This resulted in two contrary sets of documents emerging, as the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf presented a 1965 gazette notifying the land as Wakf property, while the 1974 City Survey records and all other civic records thereafter showed the land to be a playground.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Bengaluru

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 13:11 IST

`
.