Business Standard

Ensure speedy implementation of public transport tracking system: Gadkari

Gadkari has urged states to ensure speedy implementation of public transport tracking system under the Nirbhaya Framework, according to minutes of the annual meeting of Transport Development Council

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari has urged states to ensure speedy implementation of public transport tracking system under the Nirbhaya Framework, according to the minutes of the annual meeting of the Transport Development Council (TDC).

Gadkari also spoke about the aspects of road safety audit and suggested that the audits can be fast-tracked by engaging professors of from polytechnics, technical institutes and young students after giving them due training about the standards.

"He (Gadkari) urged all the States/UTs to ensure speedy implementation of the scheme for setting up Monitoring Centres under Nirbhaya Framework which will give the much needed impetus to the women safety," the minutes of the meeting of the 41 st TDC meeting said.

The Road Ministry earlier had mandated vehicle location tracking (VLT) device and emergency buttons be fitted in all public service vehicle w e f from April 1, 2018, which was re-examined and it was decided to give exemption to all public service vehicles that were registered till December 31, 2018 (old vehicles) from these requirements till the time as notified by State/UT governments.

All public service vehicles registered on or after January 1, 2019 must be fitted with VLT device and emergency buttons, it has said.

Nirbhaya Framework was issued for steps for safety of women in the wake of December 2012 Nirbhaya case, in which six people had gang-raped a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus, which had sparked a countrywide protest.

The 41 st Transport Development Council (TDC) meeting was held on September 9,2022 in Bengaluru.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 23:24 IST

