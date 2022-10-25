JUST IN
ESIC-run social security scheme adds 1.46 mn new members in Aug: Report
Delhi's pollution level lowest in 5 yrs post-Diwali, says Gopal Rai
15 incidents of fire in Pune on Diwali; house gutted, no casualty
SC notice to Centre on plea against supply of electoral roll to candidates
Political stability may give impetus to India-UK trade pact talks: Experts
Delhi saw 30% drop in firecracker bursting on Diwali this year: Gopal Rai
Calling husband 'womaniser and alcoholic' amounts to cruelty: Bombay HC
Freedom of choice in marriage essence of personal liberty: HC
UK PM Sunak: Tharoor stirs Twitter storm after 'visible minority' remark
Rishi Sunak's wife earned Rs 126.61 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi's pollution level lowest in 5 yrs post-Diwali, says Gopal Rai
Business Standard

ESIC-run social security scheme adds 1.46 mn new members in Aug: Report

Around 1.46 mn new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in August 2022, according to official data released on Tuesday

Topics
ESIC | social security

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ESIC, ESIC scheme

Around 14.62 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in August 2022, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The latest data is part of a report -- Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective - August 2022 -- released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

It showed that the gross new enrolments with Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) rose to 1.49 crore in 2021-22, from 1.15 crore in 2020-21. It was 1.51 crore in 2019-20 and 1.49 crore in 2018-19.

From September 2017 to March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.

The report said gross new enrolments with ESIC from September 2017 to August 2022 were 7.22 crore.

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

According to the report, net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO stood at 16.94 lakh in August 2022.

It showed that from September 2017 to August 2022, around 5.81 crore (gross) new subscribers joined the Employees' Provident Fund scheme.

The report also said that since the number of subscribers is from various sources, there are elements of overlap, and the estimates are not additive.

According to NSO, the report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ESIC

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 16:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU