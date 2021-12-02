EU countries should discuss mandatory Covid-19 vaccination: Von der Leyen

-
The European Union (EU) should start a discussion on whether mandatory vaccinations are needed in the fight against the ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases, especially since a third of the EU population had not yet taken the jab, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Brussels.
Acknowledging that such a decision was "pure member state competence," she noted that around 150 million people in the EU had not taken the jab.
"I think it is understandable and appropriate to lead this discussion now -- how we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the EU," she added on Wednesday during a news conference.
"We have the vaccines, the life-saving vaccines, but they are not being used adequately everywhere," she said.
Von der Leyen added that the EU's main Covid-19 vaccine provider, BioNTech or Pfizer, would have shots available for children in the bloc in two weeks, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Commission President said there was not enough information on the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, which the World Health Organization said poses a high risk.
"We do not know all about this variant but know enough to be concerned," she added.
"We know from our experience with the Delta variant that it is a race against time. Till we know more, in two to three weeks, we need to take action. Our best scientists are working day and night. What science tells us already is that full vaccination and boosters give protection against the virus."
