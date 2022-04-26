SpiceJet to make Bhavnagar-Pune route flights operational from May 5

SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will start flights connecting Bhavnagar in Gujarat with and Mumbai from May 5 onwards.

In a statement, the airline said it will also start additional flights on the Ahmedabad- route.

The Bhavnagar- flight will operate under the Central government's UDAN scheme, it mentioned.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports and to keep airfares affordable.

SpiceJet will deploy its Q400 aircraft for the flights.

