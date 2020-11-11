Punjab govt seeks Rs 1,000 crore from NABARD for cooperative institutions

-
ALSO READ
NABARD sanctions micro irrigation projects worth Rs 3,805 cr so far: Tomar
NABARD gives sanction for proposals worth Rs 1,568 cr under Agri Infra Fund
Govt owned NABARD gives clean chit to Reliance Commercial Finance
Nabard to disburse Rs 1.2 trillion crop loan for farmers this fiscal
Regional rural banks incur net loss of Rs 2,206 crore in FY20: Nabard
-
The Punjab government on Wednesday sought Rs 1,000 crore from NABARD for cooperative institutions in the state.
Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa made this demand during a meeting with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chairman G R Chintala in Mumbai, according to a government release here.
The assistance was sought under the Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) and Long Term Rural Credit Fund (LTRCF) for Punjab Agricultural Development Bank (PADB).
The minister apprised NABARD Chairman of the financial constraints faced by PADB.
A strong case was made out in favour of giving SLF and providing 100 per cent refinance under LTRCF to PADB through a presentation, the release said.
After detailed discussions, Chintala assured to provide maximum support under SLF and 100 per cent refinance under the LTRCF to PADB, as per the release.
Randhawa also took up the matter pertaining to loans for setting up cooperative sugar mills in Batala and Gurdaspur. Chintala asked the minister to send detailed proposals for the same, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU