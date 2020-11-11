Businessman Deepak Kochhar moves bail application in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar's husband in money laundering case
Deepak Kochhar withdraws plea in Delhi HC to quash FIR in laundering case
Videocon case: HC asks ED to reply on Deepak Kochhar's plea to quash FIR
ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar meets lawyer at ED's Delhi office
Deepak Kochhar remanded to ED custody for 11 days by special PMLA court
-
Businessman Deepak Kochhar,
husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and an accused in a money laundering case, on Wednesday moved a bail application before a special court here.
Deepak Kochhar was arrested bythe ED in September under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.
The businessman, through his lawyer, applied for bail on merits as well as on account of default, claiming the prosecution has failed to file a charge-sheet in the case within stipulated period.
The prosecution said the charge-sheet wasfiled on November 3.
However,it is pending scrutiny by the department concerned since there are five trunks full of documents that need to be verified, it said.
Following this, the court will take cognisance of the chargesheet.
The bail plea was posted for hearing on Thursday by the special PMLA court.
The ED had arrested Deepak Kochhar in September after it filed a criminal case of money laundering after studying an FIR registered by the CBI against the Kochhars, Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot and others.
The central probe agency slapped money laundering charges against the Kochhars and their business entities for "illegal sanctioning of loans amounting to Rs 1,875 crore to the Videocon Group of companies".
The ED had earlier said an amount of Rs 64 crore, out of the Rs 300 crore loan sanctioned by a committee headed by Chanda Kochhar to Videocon International Electronics Ltd, was transferred to Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL) by Videocon Industries Ltd on September 8, 2009, just a day after disbursement of the loan by ICICI Bank.
NRPL was earlier known as Nupower Renewables Ltd (NRL) and is a company of Deepak Kochhar.
The agency had alleged that the "net revenue of Rs 10. 65 crore was generated by NRL from these tainted funds".
"Therefore, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 74.65 crore were transferred to or to say generated in NRPL," the ED had claimed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU