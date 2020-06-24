Every house in Delhi to be screened by July 6 amid Covid-19 crisis

The Delhi government has prepared an eight-point ‘Revised Covid Response Plan’ in line with the recommendations from Dr VK Paul committee.

The plan reportedly includes conducting a sero-survey of 20,000 people across districts and house-to-house screening by 6 July in the national Capital, among other measures.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request him to scrap the new system requiring every Covid-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment.





Arguing that the new system puts pressure on the government's facilities with the rising number of cases, Sisodia said there would be chaos in the city in the next few days if it was not scrapped.

He told reporters there are two models in Delhi — Shah's model which requires every Covid-19 patient to visit a Covid care centre and CM Arvind Kejriwal's model under which medical teams of district administrations go to the homes of infected persons to check on them.