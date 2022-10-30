JUST IN
Data story: India adds 1,604 new Covid cases; active tally at 18,317
PM to lay foundation for C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara
Everyone's life should be illuminated: PM Modi greets nation on Chhath puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja

Topics
India Prime Minister | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi (Photo: BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

In a tweet, he noted that the festival is dedicated to worshipping the sun and nature, as he extended this greetings on this auspicious occasion.

Crores of devotees will worship the setting sun this evening, and the rising sun on Monday morning.

This festival is celebrated with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 10:02 IST

`
