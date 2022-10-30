JUST IN
Need cyber police station in all districts of UP, says CM Adityanath
Delhi govt, police to apply curbs on BS III petrol, BS IV diesel vehicle
Assam cabinet approves new rules to promote wood-based industries
New research centre at IIT Roorkee for futuristic defence tech requirements
2-day International Film Festival of Srinagar opens to jam-packed audience
4 killed, 10 injured as oil tanker catches fire in Mizoram's Aizawl
1 killed, 5 feared trapped as landslide hits project site in J-K's Kishtwar
IndiGo plane suffered engine stall; surge in airflow cause of fire: Report
Despite Covid waves, India one of fastest-growing economies: Rijiju
'Modi's governance prepares nation for quantum jump over other nations'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
4 people killed, 6 injured in landslides in Jammu-Kashmir's Kishtwar
Business Standard

4 killed, 18 injured as petrol tanker catches fire in Mizoram's Aizawl

At least 4 people were killed and 18 others injured when a petrol tanker caught fire and exploded in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Saturday evening, police said

Topics
Mizoram | Aizawl

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

death
Representative Image

At least 4 people were killed and 18 others injured when a petrol tanker caught fire and exploded in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Tuirial village, about 18 kilometres east of the state capital, at around 6 pm when the tanker was going to Champhai.

The tanker caught fire when locals tried to collect petrol oozing out of the tanker due to some reason.

Four people were charred to death, while 18 others were hospitalised with burn injuries.

The condition of five of them was critical, the police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mizoram

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 07:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU