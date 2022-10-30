4 killed, 18 injured as petrol tanker catches fire in Mizoram's Aizawl

-
ALSO READ
4 killed, 10 injured as oil tanker catches fire in Mizoram's Aizawl
Fuel prices today: Check the prices of petrol, diesel in your city
Seven injured in blast at BPCL oil depot near Bhopal, says official
Mizoram reports two more Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Mizoram reports 23% Covid positivity rate, new cases at over two-month high
-
At least 4 people were killed and 18 others injured when a petrol tanker caught fire and exploded in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Saturday evening, police said.
The incident occurred at Tuirial village, about 18 kilometres east of the state capital, at around 6 pm when the tanker was going to Champhai.
The tanker caught fire when locals tried to collect petrol oozing out of the tanker due to some reason.
Four people were charred to death, while 18 others were hospitalised with burn injuries.
The condition of five of them was critical, the police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 07:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU