4 killed, 18 injured as petrol tanker catches fire in Mizoram's Aizawl

At least 4 people were killed and 18 others injured when a petrol tanker caught fire and exploded in Mizoram's district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Tuirial village, about 18 kilometres east of the state capital, at around 6 pm when the tanker was going to Champhai.

The tanker caught fire when locals tried to collect petrol oozing out of the tanker due to some reason.

Four people were charred to death, while 18 others were hospitalised with burn injuries.

The condition of five of them was critical, the police said.

