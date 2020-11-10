Delhi paying price of Centre's negligence: Gopal Rai on rising pollution

-
ALSO READ
Air quality dips further in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon
Need to strictly enforce laws, SOPs to curb pollution: Air quality panel
Pollution hangs over Delhi as farm stubble fires rage; AQI worsens
Genset ban to CPCB vigil: What changes as Delhi moves to curb pollution
Visibility reduces as air quality turns 'severe' in parts of Delhi
-
As air quality continues to deteriorate in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that Delhi was paying the price of Centre's negligence as timely intervention by the government on the issue of stubble burning in the fields of Punjab and Haryana could have helped lowering pollution levels in the city.
"Had there been timely intervention by the Centre and had they listened to our proposal of bio decomposers which was successful in decomposing 90 per cent of stubble in Delhi, then perhaps Delhi could've been protected from 35-45 per cent of pollution due to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana," Gopal Rai told ANI.
Justifying the ban imposed on bursting firecrackers during the on-going festive period in the city, the Delhi Minister said that the ban was necessary amidst rising pollution during the pandemic.
"Rise in pollution is affecting the respiration of people. In the wake of that, the Delhi government decided to ban crackers because people cannot do anything about the pollution coming from outside," he added.
In a bid to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from worsening due to increased air pollution, the Delhi government has banned all types of firecrackers from November 7 to 30. On Monday, Rao had said that if anyone violates the ban on firecrackers during Diwali, then the violator shall be penalised under the Air Act.
He also mentioned that the Delhi government is running the 'Red Light Campaign' to put a check on the toxic emissions from the vehicles and combat vehicular pollution.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU