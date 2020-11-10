Stop blaming EVMs: Karti Chidambaram on Congress' poor show in Bihar

After leader Udit Raj blamed the electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the negative results of the Grand Alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections, MP on Tuesday contradicted him by saying that are not to be blamed for electoral defeats.

"Whatever be the outcome of any election, it's time to stop blaming the In my experience, the EVM system is robust, accurate and dependable," he tweeted.

Earlier, spokesperson Udit Raj said that "even the spaceships could be controlled from the ground, so EVM could also be hacked".

The Congress was elated after the exit poll results, but after the trends started to come in on Tuesday, its leaders have been blaming the

The Election Commission has rejected these claims and said that the EVMs are tamper proof and cannot be compromised.

Initially, the Grand Alliance led the trends, but as the day progressed, it became clear that the BJP was emerging as the single largest party and the Congress a distant fourth.

The BJP and its ally JD-U's key rival, the RJD was leading on 62 seats taking the Grand Alliance's count to 100. By securing 19 seats, the Congress is in the fourth position. The grand old party is followed by three Left partners leading on 19 seats -- the CPI-ML (13), and the CPI and CPI-M on three seats each.

--IANS

miz/dpb/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)