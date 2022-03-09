EVMs were marked for training of officials for counting duty, clarifies EC

-
Hours after the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi, the Election Commission clarified that these EVMs were "marked for training" of officials who will be on duty during the counting of votes and were not used in elections.
In a statement issued here late on Tuesday night, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of UP said that a "'rumour was spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections".
"According to the report sent by the District Election Officer (of Varanasi), it was found during the investigation that these EVMs were marked for training.
"To train the officials involved in counting duty, training has been organised for March 9 (Wednesday)," it said
The statement said the second training of the employees engaged in counting duty is on Wednesday and "these machines are always used in training for hands-on training".
"These EVMs were being taken for training today, and rumour was spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle, and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections," the statement said.
The UP CEO office also said that all the EVMs used for voting are sealed inside the strongroom and secured in a three-tier security cordon of the central paramilitary forces.
These machines are completely isolated and secure and are continuously monitored by CCTVs throughout the day (24x7).
The District Election Officer of Varanasi has informed the representatives of various political parties regarding this, the statement said.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav earlier accused the ruling BJP of trying to steal votes, saying that a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi while two others got away.
Counting of votes will take place on March 10.
