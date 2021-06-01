Ex-UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin joins Kautilya School of Public Policy as dean

-
ALSO READ
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout "nuclear terrorism": Details here
Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal
India says it doesn't support treaty on nuclear-weapon prohibition
Iran, world powers ready to welcome back US to nuclear deal
European Union warns Iran enrichment moves could imperil nuclear deal
-
Syed Akbaruddin, former
permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Tuesday joined the Kautilya School of Public Policy here as its dean.
While Akbaruddin tweeted saying it is a "new start" for him, the public policy institute said his appointment is a testimony to its commitment to provide students an exposure to the best minds from the policy fraternity.
Such exposure would help shape students into responsible public policymakers of the future, the institute said in a statement.
The former Ambassador, who has handled many diplomatic assignments, said he looked forward to be part of an environment that would enable students better understand the processes, programmes and politics of public policies in a globalised world.
"From building bridges among top diplomats to articulating India's foreign policies on a plethora of platforms, he sets his vision on creating an educational haven for students who would serve as tomorrow's leaders," Kautilya School of Public Policy said.
The school's co-founder Prateek Kanwal said Akbaruddin would provide a "practical lens to policy making" in the classroom having championed India's fight at UN in dealing with issues such as climate change, education, terrorism, cyber security, digital and nuclear technology.
Akbaruddin, who joined the foreign service in 1985, was the Ministry of External Affair's spokesperson between 2012 and 2015 and he retired last April as India's permanent representative to the United Nations.
The 61-year old former officer, prior to his role as permanent representative had held several positions in his long career.
Between 2006 and 2011, he served as an international civil servant at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. Proficient in Arabic, he served in the Middle East as well in roles including as the Consul General of India, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU