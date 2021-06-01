Ex-UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin joins Kautilya School of Public Policy as dean

Syed Akbaruddin, former



permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Tuesday joined the Kautilya School of Public Policy here as its dean.

While Akbaruddin tweeted saying it is a "new start" for him, the public policy institute said his appointment is a testimony to its commitment to provide students an exposure to the best minds from the policy fraternity.

Such exposure would help shape students into responsible public policymakers of the future, the institute said in a statement.

The former Ambassador, who has handled many diplomatic assignments, said he looked forward to be part of an environment that would enable students better understand the processes, programmes and politics of public policies in a globalised world.

"From building bridges among top diplomats to articulating India's foreign policies on a plethora of platforms, he sets his vision on creating an educational haven for students who would serve as tomorrow's leaders," Kautilya School of Public Policy said.

The school's co-founder Prateek Kanwal said Akbaruddin would provide a "practical lens to policy making" in the classroom having championed India's fight at UN in dealing with issues such as climate change, education, terrorism, cyber security, digital and nuclear technology.

Akbaruddin, who joined the foreign service in 1985, was the Ministry of External Affair's spokesperson between 2012 and 2015 and he retired last April as India's permanent representative to the United Nations.

The 61-year old former officer, prior to his role as permanent representative had held several positions in his long career.

Between 2006 and 2011, he served as an international civil servant at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. Proficient in Arabic, he served in the Middle East as well in roles including as the Consul General of India, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)