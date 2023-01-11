JUST IN
Lakhimpur case: May take 5-yrs to conclude trial in normal course, SC told
IMF sees India as 'bright spot' in global economy, says PM Modi at MP GIS
Pentagon reiterates importance of India-US defence, security relationship
Modest expectations from India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting: Experts
Insaan should remain Insaan': Kapil Sibal's dig at Bhagwat's remarks
Investors summit will be a milestone for state, says MP CM Chouhan
Tribals to hold fast on Jan 30 for Parasnath hills movement in Jharkhand
Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category with an overall AQI at 421
England rugby great David Duckham passes away at age of 76 years
India sees single-day rise of 171 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 4.46 crore
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Lakhimpur case: May take 5-yrs to conclude trial in normal course, SC told
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ex-vice prez, film personalities greet team 'RRR' over Golden Globes win

Ex- Vice Prez M Venkaiah Naidu and several other celebrities on Wednesday congratulated musician M M Keeravani and other team members of the blockbuster movie 'RRR' for clinching the Golden

Topics
Vice President | Golden Globe Awards | film industry

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Ex-Vice Prez, film personalities greet team 'RRR' over Golden Globes win
Ex-Vice Prez, film personalities greet team 'RRR' over Golden Globes win

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telugu star Chiranjeevi and several other celebrities on Wednesday congratulated musician M M Keeravani and other team members of the blockbuster movie 'RRR' for clinching the Golden Globes award under the best original song category for the Telugu track 'Naatu Naatu'.

Taking to twitter to congratulate the team over its win, Naidu said, "Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song!" Chiranjeevi, whose son Ram Charan played the lead role alongside Jr NTR in 'RRR', described the global recognition of the film as a 'historic achievement.'

"What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement!!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow," he tweeted.

"Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you!," Chiranjeevi said.

Top Telugu star Nagarjuna also congratulated Keeravani and his team for the feat.

"Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and his team on winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu song in #RRR on the way to the oscars now," Nagarjuna said on twitter.

Ace film director S S Rajamouli's "RRR" was also nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.

The Telugu number Naatu Naatu is composed by Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vice President

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 13:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU