JUST IN
Tribals to hold fast on Jan 30 for Parasnath hills movement in Jharkhand
Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category with an overall AQI at 421
England rugby great David Duckham passes away at age of 76 years
India sees single-day rise of 171 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 4.46 crore
Indian passport 85th most powerful in the world, slips two spots from 2022
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Global Investors Summit in Madhya Pradesh
Fog cover reduces visibility to 50 m in Delhi, min temp at 5.8 degrees C
Rahul visits Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Punjab
More cheetahs to arrive in Kuno, tourist safari allowed from Feb: MP CM
India's EV battery challenge to China hampered by lithium, copper shortage
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category with an overall AQI at 421
icon-arrow-left
Investors summit will be a milestone for state, says MP CM Chouhan
Business Standard

Tribals to hold fast on Jan 30 for Parasnath hills movement in Jharkhand

A large number of tribals on Tuesday assembled near the Parasnath hills in Giridih district, urging the state government and the Centre to free their holy site from the clutches of the Jain community

Topics
Jharkhand | Tribals | Hemant Soren

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Tribals to hold fast on Jan 30 for Parasnath hills movement in Jharkhand
Giridih: Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tribals will observe a day's fast on January 30 at Ulihatu in Khunti district, the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda, in solidarity with their movement to save the Parasnath hills, a member of a joint forum of Adiva bodies said.

A large number of tribals on Tuesday assembled near the Parasnath hills in Giridih district, urging the state government and the Centre to free their holy site from the clutches of the Jain community.

They also warned of severe agitation if their demand was not met.

Hundreds of tribals from Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha demonstrated in the hill area, carrying traditional weapons and beating drums.

"Marang Buru' (Parasnath) is the birthright of Jharkhand's tribals, and no power in the world can deprive them of this right," a member of the Jharkhand Bachao Morcha', which claims to be an outfit of over 50 bodies, asserted on Tuesday.

Tribals will observe a day's fast on January 30 at Ulihatu in Khunti, the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda, in solidarity with their movement, he said.

Jains across the country have been demanding the scrapping of a 2019 Jharkhand government notification designating Parasnath hills as a tourist place, fearing this would lead to an influx of tourists who may consume non-vegetarian food and liquor at their holy site.

Even as the Centre stayed the Jharkhand government's move to promote tourism at the Parasnath hills after protests by Jains, tribals jumped into the fray staking a claim to the land and asking for it to be freed.

The Santhal tribe, one of the largest Scheduled Tribe community in the country, has a sizeable population in Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and West Bengal and are nature worshippers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jharkhand

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 11:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU